Things That Made 2016 Great

- My previously-moody kid reverting to a normal kid 😃
- Hamilton
- My “Spark” Planner (now the Volt Planner)
- Notability App and the JotPro
- The Secret Weapon, Evernote and GTD integration
- Easter in Boston
- Our new bathroom
- Writer Unboxed Unconference in Salem
- Finishing my YA Sci-Fi novel.
- Our trip to Scotland in June
- Hanging out with my nieces and nephew
- The Hamilton Mixtape
- Writer’s Digest Conference 2016
- Meeting LJ Cohen
- Meeting Kylie Quillinan
- Meeting Jo Eberhardt and Marta Pelrine-Bacon in real life.
- Texting with Linda about Deacon Blue
- Learning to love the Passion Cycle
- Using Anchor to break into podcasting during StoryADay May
- Taking a writing class from Mary Robinette-Kowal
- Interviewing Mary Robinette Kowal for an article
- Being approached by dream editor to write an article for her magazine
- Writing the article
- Having the article accepted
- Pitching my novel at WDC16 and getting 9 agents in 90 minutes to say ‘send me pages’
- Sending out the novel to agents
- Getting encouraging feedback from agents about my novel (even when they were declining to represent it)
- Sharing my novel with K
- Tracking things (time – Laura Vanderkaam, writing words, writing blocks, reading lists, workouts/weight)
- Rye Manhattans
- Port Royale (card game)
- Being on the DIYMFA podcast
- The Potties’ visit
- My critique group
- Going to Sarah’s book signing
- DIYMFA’s Storytelling Superpower Quiz
- Giving a talk at the Wilmington Writers’ Group
- Learning to play “Severus & Lily” on the piano
- Knitting preemie hats for the Kiwanis
- Watching the house across the street being rebuilt
- Connecting with Julie Jordan Scott over Periscope
- Doing a mini Burns Supper with Haggis towers and Atholl Brose
- Sending book proposal
- Meeting book editor at conference
- Interviewing Stuart Horwitz
- Seeing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons performed by the Pennsylvania Philharmonic at our kids’ middle school
- Seeing The Musical Box
- G’s friendship with N
- Hanging out with N’s mom at the pool
- Going to see Bad Moms with B
- A, being a lector at mass
- Remembering that Catholics not-in-Philadelphia-Archdiocese can be cool (thank you Boston!)
- Running my StoryADay Warm Up Bootcamp in April!
- The Serious Writers’ Accountability Group at StoryADay
- Les Miserable at the high school (wow!)
- K getting me tickets to see Amy Schumer and letting me take B
- StoryADay Live! Presentation on Dialogue at Main Line Writers
- Massages with Kate
- Jake Simubukuru concerts at the Colonial
- Doing a 20kg Turkish get up
- Doing a 24 kg Turkish get up
- Facebook Live! on Creativity, from Hogwarts
- Voting
- G starting Middle School
- G drumming (and starting individual drum lessons)
- G’s band concerts
- A’s chorus concerts
- G joining the Middle school chorus
- A going to Hershey with the chorus
- Going to Broadway trip with A, his friends and a Republican campaign manager the week before the election
- GP coming here for local presentations
- Finishing F’s 50th Aran sweater (and the fact that it fitted beautifully!)
- Apple Pay
- Taking control of the master card bills
- Using AA miles to fly to Writer Unboxed Unconference for free!
- Freelance gig for BD
- City of Mirrors by Justin Cronin
- Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
- Going to Glasgow Science Center with L&M
- Going to Horrible Histories Live show with my kids and parents.
- Killing the landline
- Getting G a phone
- A and K building a computer together
- Pokemon Symphonic at the Mann Center
- Pokemon Go
- Setting up a pocket money system for the boys
- Levothyroxine
- Speaking at Just Write
- The Just Write Story Jam in Spring City
- Octavia Butler
- Getting a ‘wow’ from critique partner when she read the end of my novel
- Braving the Surf Rider at GWL
- Posting a make-up-free selfie after waterpark fun with kids. Looking great.
- Open mike reading at Main Line Writers
- Running StoryADay September by recycling the May prompts (totally legit!)
- Reading lots of short stories and logging them
- Singing with the PREP kids. The K-4 kids are so cute
- Fran Wilde & Chuck Wendig’s book signing
- Watching Sherlock with G
- Taking my parents to Chanticleer House & Gardens
- Meeting with LD and talking about kindle fiction
- Outlining a series of cozy mysteries 😃
- Thanksgiving in Orlando with K & the boys
