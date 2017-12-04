The Playlist of The Book

Leave a reply

Spotify thumbnails for Spiked!The novel I’m currently writing is set in 1986.

To get me in the mood, I created a custom playlist in Spotify, containing all kinds of groovy chart music that I was listening to back in 1986.

I looked up the UK chart hits from 1985 and 1986 and picked out all the stuff that I didn’t absolutely hate (interestingly, most of the stuff I left out was the stuff that my American friends remember fondly: American hair bands and such).

You can listen along, and then, when you read the novel, you’ll be sure to recognize the songs that get name-checked in the story!

Open the Spiked! playlist in Spotify

Related posts:

  1. A Good Writing Day Is Hard To Beat
  2. Reading War Of The Worlds Book One, Chapter One
  3. My Latest Book – Writing Prompts 2014
  4. How I’m Creating A Book As I Blog
  5. Don’t Make This Your Book’s Summary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe without commenting