That Time We All Begged Obama To Help Syrians

Got a little steamed up on Facebook this morning. Posted this in response to an asinine comment on a friend’s wall. Posting it here because I want to hold onto this outrage. Unlike our outrage at celebrities, this one is, I think, worth nursing.
The Background
- Bashir Al-Assad has attacked his people with chemical weapons. Again. Or maybe he hasn’t, and we need to investigate it further before we act1
- The Russians are blaming the rebels. The US is blaming Assad. Trump is saying it hurts his heart and we should probably Do Something.
- A friend posted this heart-wrenching BBC story about a young man who lost his entire family, including his 10 month old twins. (You don’t have to watch it. You can imagine.)
- And in the comments someone my friend allows to communicate with her for some unknown reason, turned it into an advertisement for the Idiot-In-Chief.
I couldn’t even.
And then I could. (Before I knew that Trump had ordered an attack)
Reposted below.
That Time We All Begged Obama To Help The Syrians
I agree. Obama should have taken action when we concluded in 2013 that Bashir Al-Assad had used chemical weapons on his own people. But if he “couldn’t”, let’s ask why.Was it because the American people, sick of 12 years of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq (which had nothing to do with the 9/11 attacks) demanded the president bring troops home?Was it because, in 2013, the Republicans in congress shut down the government, rather than compromise over the budget? If we couldn’t even agree on a budget, how were we going to pay soldiers we sent into a new war?Was it because the citizens of the great United States of America, that grand experiment in liberty and democracy, were too busy being outraged by Miley Cyrus’s twerking to read about the strangers across the globe being gassed by their own government?Was it because that president understood that he was there to do what we told him, and we did not tell him to intervene in Syria?Was it because he didn’t love his Muslim buddies as much as we thought he did, after all?Was it because the Republicans were, in the wake of Sandy Hook, too busy opposing gun control measures that would expand background checks and limit who could buy military-style assault weapons?Or was it because he–and only he– didn’t care?That’s right, I remember how everyone was talking about the Syrians’ suffering.I remember how Congress pleaded with him to help the burgeoning humanitarian crisis.I remember when Doctors Without Borders begged for our help to keep a maternity hospital open so that those conjoined twins (among others) could get help and we told our government to help; and I remember how the twins (and all the other babies) went on to live happy and full lives.I remember when we opened our doors to the refugees fleeing this crisis, and when we housed and fed hundreds of thousands of them.Oh wait. No I don’t.We didn’t care, so he couldn’t do a thing.WE didn’t care, so we encouraged this president to ban them from seeking refuge here.WE DIDN’T CARE, until it suited us to use it as a political football.Shame on President Obama for not acting. Shame on President Trump for turning away the refugees. Shame on us for ignoring this slaughter for years and years and years.
[Updated 1: 35 pm 7 April 2017] Some More Things
Retweeted by @SolomonJones1
- Bearing in mind that a, I wrote this before I knew Trump had sent missiles, and b, Kennedy spend WEEKS deliberating what to do about the Cuban Missile Crisis…. ↩
I am so glad I have this place to come to find someone who has a brain in their head! I want to scream this from the mountain tops but I know the responses I’d get. Well said, my friend!
Thanks!
Too many people in this noisy culture are shameless about their inhumanity. My aim is to keep us talking about the facts, to keep us debating the complex reality of life.
I don’t expect the real hard-line, hard-hearted folks to listen. But if I can encourage some middle-of-the road people to be curious about how the world really works, and if I can offer a consoling handshake to those who need it, my job here is done :)