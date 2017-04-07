That Time We All Begged Obama To Help Syrians

I agree. Obama should have taken action when we concluded in 2013 that Bashir Al-Assad had used chemical weapons on his own people. But if he “couldn’t”, let’s ask why.

Was it because the American people, sick of 12 years of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq (which had nothing to do with the 9/11 attacks) demanded the president bring troops home?

Was it because, in 2013, the Republicans in congress shut down the government, rather than compromise over the budget? If we couldn’t even agree on a budget, how were we going to pay soldiers we sent into a new war?

Was it because the citizens of the great United States of America, that grand experiment in liberty and democracy, were too busy being outraged by Miley Cyrus’s twerking to read about the strangers across the globe being gassed by their own government?

Was it because that president understood that he was there to do what we told him, and we did not tell him to intervene in Syria?

Was it because he didn’t love his Muslim buddies as much as we thought he did, after all?

Was it because the Republicans were, in the wake of Sandy Hook, too busy opposing gun control measures that would expand background checks and limit who could buy military-style assault weapons?

Or was it because he–and only he– didn’t care?

That’s right, I remember how everyone was talking about the Syrians’ suffering.

I remember how Congress pleaded with him to help the burgeoning humanitarian crisis.

I remember when Doctors Without Borders begged for our help to keep a maternity hospital open so that those conjoined twins (among others) could get help and we told our government to help; and I remember how the twins (and all the other babies) went on to live happy and full lives.