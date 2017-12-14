Switching It Up

Sometimes it can be good to create a writing routine:

Write at the same time every day

Write in the same place every day

Light the same scented candle

Play the same music for each project

Use these triggers to trick your brain into understanding that This Is Work Time

And sometimes, if you’re like me, all that repetition and familiarity sends your inner rebel into a tailspin.

I’ve been succeeding quite well with the writing routine recently, so today I deliberately stayed out, took my laptop with me, and sat and wrote in a public place for two hours. Haven’t been near my desk, with its scented candle and its bluetooth speaker and its perfectly-handy gadgets.

It was great!

(I used to feel back about my inability to stick to a routine, but now I have the Gallup/Clifton StrengthsFinder on my side. Apparently one of my skills is “Ideation” and the assessment encourages me to ‘make small changes in home and work, to keep you interested”. Ha! ‘Scuse me, I have to go and move the couch again…)