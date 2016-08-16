Short Story Reading List for August/Sept 2016

At the Writer’s Digest Conference this weekend I went to a talk by someone who was a ‘slush pile’ reader for various prestigious sites/awards.
I thought: that sounds like torture and probably a really good idea for someone who’s trying to inspire people to write short stories. Maybe I should do that.
So I started looking at various publications I might like to read for and realized, I don’t have a really good handle on any of their house styles. So maybe I should start reading them more seriously, before I do anything drastic. I should be reading more short stories anyway.
What I’ll Do
So I went investigating. And made, as I do, a list.
In an effort to do that, here are some stories I’m going to read in the next month or so.
How I’ll Do It
I’m going to achieve this by this method: any time I pick up my phone to go on Facebook for a random browse, I will instead, click on one of these links!
- The Fish Merchant, by Tobias Buckell, from Clarkesworld
- Word for Word, by Kate Heartfelt , from Waylines
- Nahiku West, by Linda Nagata, from Clarkesworld
- The Sentry Branch Predictor Spec: A Fairy Tale, by John Chu, from Clarkesworld
- Chip’s Six Attempts at Popularity, by Jake Kerr, from Waylines
- The Changeling and the Sun, by , from Ideomancer
- On Horizon’s Shore, by Aliette de Bodard, from OSC’s Intergalactic Medicine Show
- A Heretic by Degrees, by Marie Brennan, from OSC’s Intergalactic Medicine Show
- Vanishing, by Peter S. Beagle, from OSC’s Intergalactic Medicine Show
- The Thing on My Shelf, by David Gerrold, from Science Fiction & Fantasy Magazine
- An Open Letter To The Person Who Took My Smoothie From The Break Room Fridge, by Oliver Buckram , from Science Fiction & Fantasy Magazine
- Those Brighter Stars, by Mercurio D. Rivera, from Lightspeed Magazine
- War of Heroes, by Kameron Hurley, from Lightspeed Magazine
- Taste The Singularity At The Food Truck Circus, by Jeremiah Tolbert, from Lightspeed Magazine
- Asymmetrical Warfare, by S. R. Algernon, from Nature (2016 Hugo nominee)
- Cat Pictures, Please, by Naomi Kritzer, from Clarkesworld (2016 Hugo nominee)
- Left Behind, by Cat Rambo, from Clarkesworld
- The Bog Girl, by Karen Russell, from The New Yorker
Then What?
I’ll make notes in my reading log and share my thoughts in the Reading Room feature at StoryADay.org.