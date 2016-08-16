Short Story Reading List for August/Sept 2016

At the Writer’s Digest Conference this weekend I went to a talk by someone who was a ‘slush pile’ reader for various prestigious sites/awards.

I thought: that sounds like torture and probably a really good idea for someone who’s trying to inspire people to write short stories. Maybe I should do that.

So I started looking at various publications I might like to read for and realized, I don’t have a really good handle on any of their house styles. So maybe I should start reading them more seriously, before I do anything drastic. I should be reading more short stories anyway.

What I’ll Do

So I went investigating. And made, as I do, a list.

In an effort to do that, here are some stories I’m going to read in the next month or so.

How I’ll Do It

I’m going to achieve this by this method: any time I pick up my phone to go on Facebook for a random browse, I will instead, click on one of these links!

Then What?

I’ll make notes in my reading log and share my thoughts in the Reading Room feature at StoryADay.org.