My House Is Empty – Song Of Praise

I’m not saying I dislike my family, or resent them being here.

I’m just saying that there’s a moment, when I close the door behind them, that feels like this:

by Julie Duffy (c) 2015

My House Is Empty

(to the trad. tune Bunessan, a.k.a. ‘Morning Has Broken’)

(with alternate lyrics for work-outside-the-home parents)

My house is empty!

My house is empty!

I’ll be the only one here all day.

No one to say “no!”;

Ask me a question…

I can do everything my own way.

Yes, there is cleaning.

Yes, there is laundry.

Yes, there are errands that I must run, (alt: Yes, there’s a day job and I must run,)

But there is no one

To interrupt me (alt. Here to detain me);

I am in charge of when they get done (alt. I am in charge of what I get done)

No one will bicker.

No one will rampage.

No one will knock on my bathroom door.

After my six hour (alt. eight hour)

Mental vacation

I can be pleased to see them once more.

You say I’ll miss this

When my nest’s empty,

“Never forget these days are a gift.”

I will endeavour

To count my blessings

As 3pm brings my second shift (alt. As 6 pm brings my second shift)

