My House Is Empty – Song Of Praise

I’m not saying I dislike my family, or resent them being here.
I’m just saying that there’s a moment, when I close the door behind them, that feels like this:
by Julie Duffy (c) 2015
My House Is Empty
(to the trad. tune Bunessan, a.k.a. ‘Morning Has Broken’)
(with alternate lyrics for work-outside-the-home parents)
My house is empty!
My house is empty!
I’ll be the only one here all day.
No one to say “no!”;
Ask me a question…
I can do everything my own way.
Yes, there is cleaning.
Yes, there is laundry.
Yes, there are errands that I must run, (alt: Yes, there’s a day job and I must run,)
But there is no one
To interrupt me (alt. Here to detain me);
I am in charge of when they get done (alt. I am in charge of what I get done)
No one will bicker.
No one will rampage.
No one will knock on my bathroom door.
After my six hour (alt. eight hour)
Mental vacation
I can be pleased to see them once more.
You say I’ll miss this
When my nest’s empty,
“Never forget these days are a gift.”
I will endeavour
To count my blessings
As 3pm brings my second shift (alt. As 6 pm brings my second shift)
You may also like: The Parents’ School Morning Lament
Pingback: The Parents’ School Morning Lament | Julie Duffy Writing (& stuff)