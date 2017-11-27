Do You Know The Dashing White Sergeant?

I’m writing a story set in Scotland and I just realized it needs a ceilidh scene.

(In case you’re wondering, a ceilidh (KAY-lee) in this context is a wild dance with lots of Scottish country dancing. There are other, more sedate definitions, but this is the kind I like to go to.)

Here’s the traditional tune, with some fairly well-behaved dancers:

Here’s how the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society would like everyone to do the dance:

And here’s the kind of barely-contained confusion and chaos it usually causes, given that half the people at a ceilidh will have never danced it before, being from somewhere other than Scotland. This is not helped by the fact that most of the Scots won’t have danced it since they were last forced to, in Primary 7 PE class, where they spent most of their time trying not die from touching the hand of a member of the opposite sex, rather than committing the steps to memory.

It’s a heck of a lot of fun though.

I wish it was me, not just my protagonist, who was going to a ceilidh!

Side note: If you’re in the Aberdeen (Scotland) area, and need a good ceilidh band, I can heartily recommend Yous Dancin?

(“Yous Dancin?” being the traditional way to ask a lady to dance, in my part of Scotland. Best delivered in an off-hand, I-don’t-really-care-either-way kind of fashion. The correct response being “You askin?”, followed by “Aye, Ah’m askin” and “Then Ah’m dancin”.

Or a shrug. A shrug will do, too.)