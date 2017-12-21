When I was growing up, the biggest town in the area had a lovely library known as “The Carnegie Library”.

When I worked at the local newspaper, I would be regularly dispatched to The Carnegie Library, which held the paper’s records both on paper and on microfiche. I would first leaf through the vast albums holding old papers, and pick out a fun/odd story from the edition from 150 and 100 years ago. Then I would go into a back room, mount the film on the viewer and scroll through more recent issues for a story from 50 years before.

At the time, I just thought “Carnegie” was our library’s name. It wasn’t until I moved to a small town in Pennsylvania and discovered that its library was also a Carnegie library that I started to get curious.

Of course, its all about Andrew Carnegie, the steel baron and philanthropist, who funded the building of libraries all over the place and famously opined that you should spend the first third of your life on your education, the second third making as much money as quickly as possible and the last third giving as much of that money away as you can.

And today, my novel’s protagonist went and spent some time in one of those Carnegie Libraries.

Everything is material…